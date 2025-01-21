Wärtsilä to Supply CMA CGM with LNG Engines Featuring Low Methane Slip

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä will start delivering these engines from early 2026. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Finnish ship engine manufacturer Wärtsilä will supply dual-fuel LNG engines, featuring low methane slip technology, to eight new CMA CGM boxships currently under construction at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding's shipyard in China.

Wärtsilä has introduced a new EnviroPac feature for its dual-fuel LNG engines, designed to reduce methane slip while ensuring optimal engine performance, Wärtsilä said in an email statement on Tuesday.

“The engine order for the first two vessels was booked by Wärtsilä’s joint venture company, CWEC (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., (‘CWEC’) in Q4 2024.”

By incorporating the EnviroPac feature, Wärtsilä aims to cut methane emissions by up to 50% compared to its standard dual-fuel LNG engines.

Methane slip is the release of unburned methane gas into the atmosphere. This can occur during production, storage, transportation, or combustion.

While LNG is considered a cleaner alternative to traditional marine fuels due to its lower CO2 and sulphur emissions, methane has a global warming potential approximately 27 to 30 times higher than CO2 over 100 years, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Since LNG is primarily composed of methane, any methane slip during combustion contributes significantly to its environmental impact.

Wärtsilä will start delivering these engines from 2026.