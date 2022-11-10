Singapore Trading Firm Nunchi Marine Hires EMEA Sales Representative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Hamburg. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based marine fuels trading firm Nunchi Marine has hired its first sales representative for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Jose Antonio Monroy has joined the firm as EMEA sales representative as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Monroy is based in Hamburg. He had previously launched an independent brokerage, GBC, in July 2020, and had earlier served as a trader for Integr8 Fuels and OW Bunker.

Singapore-based Nunchi Marine trades marine fuels worldwide, as well as trading refined product cargoes.

"We are pleased to welcome Jose to our team, who will be a great fit for our organisation," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Through this strategic representation, Nunchi Marine will be able to offer expertise and knowledge to customers in the EMEA region with local assistance."