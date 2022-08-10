Goltens Worldwide to Support Sales of Emsys Marine Emissions Monitor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The systems allow ships to monitor a range of emissions to ensure compliance with regulations. File Image / Pixabay

Global engine services firm Goltens Worldwide is set to support Emsys Maritime in sales of its systems that monitor ships' emissions.

Goltens has been appointed as an authorised sales, installation, commissioning and after-sales service provider for the Emsys-iS Marine Emissions Monitor and Emsys-PM Smoke Density Monitor, Emsys said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The systems allow ships to monitor a range of emissions to ensure compliance with regulations.

"Goltens is the ideal partner, with an excellent reputation as a service provider," Simon Brown, managing director of Emsys, said in the statement.

"Their global footprint allows us to offer installation, commissioning and after-sales service in major ports around the world, while their experience in advising customers regarding environmental solutions and retrofitting those solutions is top-notch."