Trawler Runs Aground on Mauritian Archipelago

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mauritian seascape. File Image /Pixabay.

A fishing boat with fuel oil onboard has run aground near the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.

The Taiwan-flagged trawler has 70 metric tonnes (mt) of distillates and seven mt of fuel oil onboard, according to shipping website gCaptain.

The Yu Feng became stranded on the Saint Brandon archipelago to the northwest of Mauritius last week. A crisis committee has been set up in the island's captial of Port Louis to head off an environmental disaster in the area.

Mauritius is particularly sensitive to shipping-instigated disasters.

In 2020, the Wakashio sinking saw significant amounts of fuel oil leaked into the sea around the island resulting in considerable environmental damage. About a quarter of the fuel oil onboard the ship (1,000 mt out of 4,000 mt) is thought to have spilt into the sea.