Trefoil Hires Cockett's Robin van Elderen, Hints at Expansion Into Alternative Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trefoil may soon be venturing into alternative fuel bunkering. Image Credit: Trefoil

Marine fuel supplier Trefoil Trading has hired Robin van Elderen as its new managing director, and hinted he will take the company in the direction of supplying alternative fuels.

Van Elderen is now overseeing all of the company's trading activities, Trefoil said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. He was previously Cockett Group's commercial head in Europe.

"I will be focusing on all strategical, commercial, risk and business development related matters," Van Elderen said in the statement.

"Due to the fast-changing business landscape where we see an accelerated interest on decarbonization, alternative fuel solutions and upcoming changes on rules and legislation it is important for Trefoil to stay ahead of the market.

"Hence, we will be looking into new opportunities with the aim to further expand our footprint within existing and new markets as well as expanding our product lines."

The company is already 'at an advanced stage' of preparing to offer biofuels, according to the statement.

Van Elderen's hire follows the company taking on Northstar Bunker's Michael de Boeck last month, and the departure of chief operating officer Maurice Elfrink in December.