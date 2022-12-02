ZeroNorth Chief Revenue Officer Leaves Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hansen has yet to announce his next job. File Image / Pixabay

The chief revenue officer of fleet optimisation firm ZeroNorth has stepped down after less than a year in the role.

Jesper Bo Hansen has stepped down as chief revenue officer as of the end of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Hansen took on the role in February, having previously served as managing director of Maersk Broker Advisory Services from March 2017 to this year. He has yet to announce his next job.

"I want to thank Soren Christian Meyer and the whole ZN team for a great opportunity and, while short, I leave with a fantastic feeling of where the company is headed and how ZN will impact the maritime industry in the future," Hansen said in the post.