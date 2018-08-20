Australia Bunkering to Re-Brand Under Dan-Bunkering

Australia Bunkering’s General Manager, Lena Johnston. Image Credit: Australia Bunkering / Dan-Bunkering

Bunker Holding's Sydney-based business Australia Bunkering Pty Ltd is to re-brand as part of Dan-Bunkering.

The two entities will merge from September 1, 2018.

"With the upcoming 2020, we feel it is the perfect timing to boost our global footprint and improve our services even further to our customers," said Australia Bunkering's General Manager, Lena Johnston, who has been at the helm for over a decade.

"The merger will give us increased access to stronger purchasing power, improved worldwide knowledge and services in all time zones."

Claus Bulch Klausen, Dan-Bunkering's Head of Operations/Senior Vice President, meanwhile, said the new office "is perfectly in line with the growth strategy of our group."