Deloitte Names Monjasa Among Best Managed Private Companies for 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The award was made earlier this week. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker firm Monjasa has been named among the best managed private companies for 2022 by Deloitte.

The company was awarded a place in Deloitte's Best Managed Companies programme for 2022 by an independent jury earlier this week, Monjasa said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"As an award nominee, Monjasa was evaluated and in the end recognised by the jury for how we operates, ranging from how we are governed, how we drive compliance, to how we generally manage our company and set a culture that is conducive to our purpose," the company said in the statement.

"Among the reasons behind this recognition, the jury highlighted 'a comprehensive Responsibility framework with distinctive goals for the company.'"

Monjasa saw global bunker sales of 5.7 million mt last year, and net profit of $22 million.