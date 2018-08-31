What are 5 Steps Everyone Should Take to Prepare for IMO 2020?

IBIA says firms should consider whether they want to stay in business for the long term. File Image / Pixabay

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has detailed five steps to take when preparing for IMO 2020 compliance.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force on January 1, 2020.

In responding to an initial question posed to IBIA by KNect356, Unni Einemo says that while five steps may not apply to all stakeholders, the first step everyone should take "is to build a clear picture of your own business needs and/or identify what you can offer."

Step two, she says, would be to then communicate this to appropriate parties, for example, those using liquefied natural gas (LNG) need to make sure they can get supply of the fuel they need.

With the new cap expected to mean the introduction of a variety of new fuels, the third proposed step is to “prepare for a world of multiple blends of oil.”

The fourth step is careful planning to ensure full compliance when the new rules come into force on January 1, 2020.

“Finally, consider whether you want to stay in business for the long term,” says Einemo.

“You may decide to wind down because your assets are not suited for a low-emissions and low-carbon future.”

IBIA’s full report can be read here:

http://ibia.net/five-steps-to-prepare-for-compliance-with-imos-2020-sulphur-limit/