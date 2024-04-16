VPS Runs New Offshore Industry Decarbonisation Competition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global testing and maritime decarbonisation firm VPS is running another competition to find GHG emission savings among offshore vessels.

The firm will run its Maress decarbonisation challenge again this summer, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Entrants will include Solstad Offshore, Simon Mokster Shipping, Boskalis Offshore Energy, Rem Offshore, Tidewater, Skansi Offshore, North Sea Shipping and DOF.

Last year's campaign saw 133 vessels participate from eight owners, saving an average of 5.6% on their emissions.

Rem Offshore saw a fuel efficiency increase of 9.8% during the three-month campaign in 2023, saving more than $500,000 in bunker bills.

For more information on the campaign, contact decarbonisation@vpsveritas.com .