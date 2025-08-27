Construction of Fratelli Cosulich Methanol Bunker Vessel Progresses with Keel Laying

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering vessel is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Construction of global marine fuels supplier Fratelli Cosulich’s new methanol bunker tanker is moving ahead, with keel laying now completed following the steel cutting ceremony in April.

The keel laying of the 7,999 DWT IMO type 2 bunker tanker, Anna Cosulich, was held on Tuesday at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026 and will be capable of supplying methanol, biofuel blends up to B100 and conventional marine fuels.

According to classification society DNV, the global methanol-fuelled fleet currently numbers 70 ships, with a further 322 expected to enter service by 2028.

As this fleet expands, demand for methanol bunkers is expected to rise, with bunker vessels such as the Anna Cosulich set to play a key role in bunkering operations.

At present, only 10 methanol bunkering vessels are in operation, with a further five due by next year.