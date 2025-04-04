Fratelli Cosulich to Receive Methanol Bunker Tanker Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard is also building another tanker for Fratelli. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is moving closer to the delivery of its first methanol-ready bunker tanker.

The vessel, Anna Cosulich, is the first in a series of four methanol-ready IMO type 2 tankers the company has ordered.

A steel-cutting ceremony for the ship was recently held at the Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China, Fratelli Cosulich said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, Anna Cosulich will be equipped with mass flow meters and other specialised systems to support methanol bunkering operations.

It will be capable of supplying methanol, biofuel blends of up to B100, and conventional marine fuels.

The same shipyard is also building Maya Cosulich, another bunker tanker for Fratelli Cosulich.

Unlike Anna Cosulich, it will come equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling it to operate directly on methanol as well as conventional marine fuels.

The firm has not confirmed where these vessels will be deployed upon delivery.