Trafigura Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Richard Holtum will take on the role of CEO as of January 1. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura is set to appoint a new CEO from the start of next year.

Richard Holtum will take on the role of CEO as of January 1, Trafigura said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. He will also take on a seat on the company's board from October 1.

Holtum is currently the company's global head of gas, power and renewables, and will hand over that role to Igor Marin from October 1.

Jeremy Weir, the firm's current CEO, will step down from that role on January 1 and become chairman of the Trafigura Group.

"I am deeply honoured by the trust that has been placed in me to lead Trafigura's highly talented people," Holtum said in the statement.

"Trafigura is a global force in the commodities sector and plays a critical role in responsibly supplying the world with energy and raw materials.

"I look forward to helping the Group achieve its significant potential for further growth across all the commodities we source and supply."