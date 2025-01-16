BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $608.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since October 14 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $518/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $801.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.11/bl to $82.03/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $2/mt to $597/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $547/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $586.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $598/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $82.19/bl as of 7:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.