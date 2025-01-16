BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 16, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $608.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since October 14 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $518/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $801.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.11/bl to $82.03/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $2/mt to $597/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $547/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $586.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $598/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $82.19/bl as of 7:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com