Monjasa Training Programme Expands to Record Intake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's Fredericia office, the firm's largest, is one of the locations offered in this year's programme. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa is expecting a record intake for its training programme next year.

The firm is seeking to take on 10-15 trainees across ten locations in the 2023 intake for the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee programme, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday. This year's intake totalled eight trainees.

The programme, which starts in August, involves two two-month stints in Monjasa offices around the world, with a view to taking on a permanent role afterwards. Candidates need a degree or similar level of education, and fluent written and spoken English.

The locations for next year's programme are Stamford, Houston, Singapore, Shanghai, Panama City, Ho Chi Minh City, Fredericia, Dubai, Copenhagen and Athens. Application deadlines vary by location, and in some cases are as early as January 31.

