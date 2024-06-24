MSC Cruises Carbon Intensity Cut by 6.5% in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC Cruises cut the carbon intensity of its fleet by 6.5% on the year in 2023.

Last year's drop takes the company's total reduction in carbon intensity to 37.8% since 2008, the company said in its annual sustainability report last week.

The firm launched its second LNG-fuelled ship last year, and used shore power connections a total of 44 times last year. The company intends to make use of shore power 220 times this year.

"We remain fully committed to our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in line with the International Maritime Organization's strategy but achieving net zero emissions cannot be done alone," Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said in the statement.

"We continue to work extensively with our close partners including the shipyards, technology providers, fuel providers and many others and I am pleased with the progress we as an industry are making.

"We continue to advocate to be regulated in a fair way, which does not discriminate against our industry."