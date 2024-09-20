Chevron Drafts Wartsila to Lower Gas Carriers' Methane Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chevron Shipping Company has agreed with Wartsila to convert one engine on six of its LNG carriers from dual-fuel to spark gas operation. Image Credit: Wartsila

Energy company Chevron has signed a deal with Wartsila to work on lowering some of its gas carriers' methane emissions.

Chevron Shipping Company has agreed with Wartsila to convert one engine on six of its LNG carriers from dual-fuel to spark gas operation, the engineering company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The conversion will mean the ships use spark ignition rather than diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion, resulting in more optimised combustion and lower methane slip.

"Chevron Shipping aims to reduce methane emissions intensity of our LNG fleet in support of a lower carbon future," Barbara Pickering, president of Chevron Shipping, said in the statement.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Wärtsilä in this industry first. This demonstrates steps we are taking to reduce the carbon intensity of marine transportation."