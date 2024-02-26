BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Monaco or Switzerland

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday February 26, 2024

A global trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in Monaco or Switzerland.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong track record in back-to-back bunker trading, fluent English and a relevant degree.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute back-to-back bunker trading operations, ensuring optimal pricing, profitability, and risk management.
  • Develop and implement trading strategies to capitalize on market trends and opportunities.
  • Establish and manage the company's presence in either Monaco or Switzerland, including setting up an office and infrastructure.
  • Employ, lead, and mentor a team of traders and support staff to achieve business objectives.
  • Foster strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry stakeholders to enhance the company's market position.
  • Monitor market trends, regulations, and industry developments to stay ahead of the competition.
  • Collaborate with internal departments, such as finance, operations, and legal, to ensure smooth business processes.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com