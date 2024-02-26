BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Monaco or Switzerland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a strong track record in back-to-back bunker trading, fluent English and a relevant degree. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A global trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in Monaco or Switzerland.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong track record in back-to-back bunker trading, fluent English and a relevant degree.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trading operations, ensuring optimal pricing, profitability, and risk management.

Develop and implement trading strategies to capitalize on market trends and opportunities.

Establish and manage the company's presence in either Monaco or Switzerland, including setting up an office and infrastructure.

Employ, lead, and mentor a team of traders and support staff to achieve business objectives.

Foster strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry stakeholders to enhance the company's market position.

Monitor market trends, regulations, and industry developments to stay ahead of the competition.

Collaborate with internal departments, such as finance, operations, and legal, to ensure smooth business processes.

For more information, click here.