Maersk Supply Service Divested to Family Holding Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk set out its strategy to focus on transport and logistics in 2016. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has divested Maersk Supply Service to the Møller family's holding company, in the final of four sales of its units in the energy industry.

AP Møller Holding has acquired Maersk Supply Service for an undisclosed sum, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Maersk Supply Service supports the offshore energy industry with its fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, employing about 1,320 staff in total.

AP Moller-Maersk set out its strategy to focus on transport and logistics in 2016, pledging to divest its energy-related units Maersk Tankers, Maersk Oil & Gas, Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service.

This week's divestment of Maersk Supply Service marks the end of that process. Maersk had previously attempted to sell Maersk Supply Service in 2019 before abandoning the plan.

"The capabilities and vessels Maersk Supply Service have built over more than 50 years supporting the oil and gas energy industry are much needed within offshore renewable energy, especially in the wind industry," Martin Larsen, CFO of AP Møller Holding, said in the statement.

"As new owners we will drive a transition of Maersk Supply Service to over time become a leading offshore marine company servicing the offshore wind industry.

"At the same time, we are pleased that this concludes the separation of energy related activities from AP Moller-Maersk as initiated in 2016."