BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Nears Five-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday October 16, 2025

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost five years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $5.50/mt to $490/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $433.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $6/mt to $742/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.48/bl to $61.91/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $449.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $430/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3.50/mt to $446.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $439.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.44/bl from the previous session's close at $62.35/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt rise in bunker prices.

