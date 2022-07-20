Container Line PIL Launches Energy Efficiency Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container industry is ahead of most of the rest of shipping in addressing its carbon footprint. File Image / Pixabay

Container firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) has launched a new team seeking to improve the efficiency of its fleet.

The company's new Centre for Maritime Efficiency will aim to manage ship and fleet energy-efficiency performance as part of the firm's commitment to cut GHG emissions, PIL said in a statement on its website.

The centre has a staff of seven, and will have responsibilities including traffic optimisation and route analysis.

"The rolling out of this new Centre for Maritime Efficiency is timely as we forge ahead to become a more efficient shipping line committed to reducing our carbon footprint," Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said in the statement.

"This is also aligned with our aim to better leverage technology and digitalisation in our operations for enhanced operational effectiveness.

"At the end of the day, we aim to deliver quality service and good connectivity to our customers, who are increasingly expecting container shipping services to be nimble and flexible to meet their evolving needs."