NSI to Donate Tuesday's Brokerage Commissions to Charity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

100% of the firm's commissions on September 24 will be donated to a range of cancer charities. Image Credit: Paul Hardy / LinkedIn

Independent marine fuels brokerage NSI is set to donate Tuesday's commissions from bunker deals to charity.

100% of the firm's commissions on September 24 will be donated to a range of cancer charities, NSI's Paul Hardy told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The firm will support the following charities:

UAE – Al Jalila foundation at the Dubai 'Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital'

Greece – Alma Zois

UK – Cancer Research UK

USA – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

"It is too easy to get carried away in the day to day business of bunkers sometimes without realising the reason we all work so hard," Hardy said.

"If we are honest it is to support our loved ones and to make a better life for them and those around us.

"Unfortunately, many of our families are touched every year with illness.

"We decided to focus our charity efforts on a group of organisations working hard to combat the devastating effects of this illness.

"It is close to both my and my colleagues' hearts.

"We look forward to maximising broking revenues tomorrow and to helping all those we can in a small way by donating 100% of our commissions on the 24th September."