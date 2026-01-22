Union Maritime's Wind Propulsion Fitted Tankers Get SOLAS Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One of the Union Maritime's tankers fitted with a wind propulsion system was able to save about 12.8 mt/day of bunker fuels during its maiden voyage. Bar Technologies

London-based shipping Union Maritime has secured SOLAS approval for the installation of Bar Technologies’ wind propulsion system, WindWings, on its MR2 tankers.

The approval has been granted by International Registries and Bureau Veritas, Bar Technologies said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“This builds on the successful approval, delivery & operation of UML's Brands Hatch (LR2) and Spa (Dual-Fuel LR2), proving that WindWings can be safely and efficiently integrated across multiple tanker designs,” Bar Technologies added.

SOLAS approval means a vessel or its equipment has been certified as meeting the safety requirements of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that the tanker Brands Hatch, fitted with three WindWings, was able to save 12.8 mt/day of bunker fuel during its maiden voyage.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power and reduce overall bunker fuel consumption. Their suitability for being retrofitted onto existing vessels has contributed to increased interest among shipowners.