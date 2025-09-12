Union Maritime's Wind-Assisted Ship Saves 12.8 MT/Day of Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The results far exceeded expectations, with fuel savings well above projected averages. Image Credit: Bar Technologies

Union Maritime's tanker fitted with UK-based maritime tech firm Bar Technologies' wind propulsion system, WindWings, has achieved significant bunker fuel savings on its maiden voyage.

The Brands Hatch, equipped with three WindWings, saved 12.8 mt of fuel in a single 24-hour period while fully laden, equivalent to nearly 39 tonnes of CO2 avoided, Bar Technologies said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Within that same period, the vessel sustained a peak performance rate for six hours equivalent to more than 18 mt of daily fuel savings, highlighting the technology's ability to deliver both strong average efficiency and extraordinary peak output.

These results far exceed the average savings of about 1.5 mt per wing per day typically expected on global routes, demonstrating the system's commercial viability and reliability under real trading conditions.

"This is the first time a vessel built from the ground up with WindWings® has completed a full ocean passage, proving that wind propulsion is ready for commercial-scale use," John Cooper, CEO at Bar Technologies, said.

"The early performance results highlight the real-world potential of wind-assisted propulsion, and we are pleased to be proving its commercial and environmental value at scale," Laurent Cadji, Managing Director at Union Maritime, said.