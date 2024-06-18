BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Highest Since May

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday June 18, 2024

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level since the end of May.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $618/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since May 31

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $532.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1/mt to $802/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.63/bl to $84.25/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $599.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $7/mt to $548/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $601.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $578/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $83.93/bl as of 9:03 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt fall in bunker prices.

