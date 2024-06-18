BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Highest Since May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have mostly risen over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level since the end of May.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $618/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since May 31.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $532.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1/mt to $802/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.63/bl to $84.25/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $599.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $7/mt to $548/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $601.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $578/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $83.93/bl as of 9:03 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt fall in bunker prices.