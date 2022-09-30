BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Singapore-Based Global Head of Commercial Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Oil Trading handles the fuel storage, blending and delivery of about 7 million mt/year of marine fuels. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a global head of commercial operations in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in physical operations and five years of direct leadership experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

Maersk Oil Trading handles the fuel storage, blending and delivery of about 7 million mt/year of marine fuels.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Lead the team of more than 15 colleagues in the MOT operations team and drive their development

Ensure standard operation procedures are developed, shared amongst the teams and maintained, allowing for efficient operations

Responsible for ensuring the right fuel quality management across the MOT fuel supply network

Manage the handling of operational incidents, quality and quantity claims on behalf of MOT's customers including commercial settlement and recovery

Develop and direct the identification and recording of service failures with a view to drive corrective actions

Institute and manage formalised claim prevention initiatives

Ensure relevant licenses/permits required are maintained and manage relationships with relevant authorities and other stakeholders

Work with the Global Head of Trading and Regional Trading Heads to drive and develop growth in MOT fuel supply business

Responsible for orchestrating the necessary logistical set ups for new fuel types, including bio fuel and e-methanol

For more information, click here.