MSC Biofuel Blend Consumption Reached 850,000 MT Last Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC is increasingly fuelling its ships with biofuel blends. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC consumed about 850,000 mt of biofuel blends last year as the firm made early steps towards shifting away from burning conventional bunkers.

MSC CEO Soren Toft revealed the figure in a presentation at the London International Shipping Week conference on Wednesday.

The firm has previously said it is using blends with up to 47% biofuel content in its ships, and is bunkering the fuel at Rotterdam.

"We fully support -- I want to make that clear today again -- a global market-based measure incorporating carbon pricing that could help the industry decarbonize by reducing the cost gap between the fossil fuels and the zero carbon fuels," Toft said.

The firm also expects 'some normalisation and cooldown' in the container markets over the next 12 months, Toft said.