ARA Port Officials Meet VPS, TFG Marine, Metcore and IBIA to Discuss MFMs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Officials from the Port of Rotterdam and Port of Antwerp-Bruges met representatives from VPS, TFG Marine, Metcore International and IBIA on Wednesday to discuss MFMs. Image Credit: VPS

Port officials from Northwest Europe have met a group of bunker-industry stakeholders to discuss their plans to implement compulsory mass flow meters for marine fuel supply in their jurisdiction.

Officials from the Port of Rotterdam and Port of Antwerp-Bruges met representatives from VPS, TFG Marine, Metcore International and IBIA on Wednesday to discuss MFMs, Rahul Choudhuri, strategic partnerships president at VPS, said in a LinkedIn post.

"It is a pleasure indeed for VPS to participate on the field today with our bunker surveying team head Rafael Theseira showing the Port of Rotterdam and Port of Antwerp-Bruges staff the role of the bunker surveyor with MFM, and why strict MFM controls are needed to ensure that not only the functionalities of the equipment are satisfactory, but more importantly that the system controls are not compromised," Choudhuri said.

"This can only happens if local bunkering MFM standard in Singapore like the SS:648 is strictly followed, or the corresponding ISO 22192 is evenly adopted globally."

Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges intend to make MFMs mandatory for bunker barges over 300 GT in size from the start of 2026.