Fratelli Cosulich Wins ISCC Certification in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification was awarded to Fratelli Cosulich Middle East DMCC in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Global shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich has received ISCC certification for its Middle East unit.

The certification was awarded to Fratelli Cosulich Middle East DMCC, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"This accomplishment represents an important step in our journey towards sustainability and responsible corporate conduct," the company said in the statement.

ISCC certification is used as a label for companies that meet fixed standards on sustainability, and is often used as a mark of quality for the supply of biofuel bunker blends.

"The ISCC Certification underscores our unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility and validates our continuous efforts to foster a positive impact on the shipping industry," Alexandre Mulè, Dubai bunker trading manager at Fratelli Cosulich, said in the statement.

"This certification not only highlights our sustainable practices, but also reinforces our standing as a conscientious and dependable organization.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to our entire team for their hard work, dedication, and passion in reaching this commendable milestone."