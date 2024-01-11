VPS Appoints Jan Wilhelmsson as its COO Digital & Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jan Wilhelmsson, COO, Digital & Decarbonisation. Image Credit: VPS

VPS today announced the appointment of Jan Wilhelmsson as its COO Digital & Decarbonisation.

The new role within the company will see Wilhelmsson advance VPS's ambition in the digital and decarbonisation space.

"His leadership will play an essential role in steering the company towards sustainability and innovation in decarbonisation advisory services," VPS said in a press release.

In a career spanning some 30 years, Wilhelmsson is said to have been active in maritime digital transformation and decarbonisation since 2013.

His previous roles include Chief Digital Officer for a world leading independent operator of tankers and various top management positions and board assignments across the maritime tech industry.

"With growing complexity and our clear strategy to become the world leading decarbonisation advisory service in our sectors, we are very pleased to have Jan onboard to drive a consolidated decarbonisation strategy for our Emissions Measuring, Software Development and Fuel Testing Data capabilities," said Dr. Malcolm Cooper, CEO, VPS.

Adding his comments on the appointment, Wilhelmsson said: "The recent and upcoming emissions regulations will require a better understanding how different fuels affect what goes out the chimney.

"In order to truly reduce emissions going forward, we need to better understand the composition of the fuels used, how they were sourced, how they are burned, and the complexity of the total emissions.

"I am very excited to work with teams that are true experts across the carbon chain, combining fuel testing with emissions measurement and operational efficiency. Together, we will develop the digital tools necessary for true decarbonisation that the industry needs".