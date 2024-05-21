Alfa Laval Methanol Fuel Supply System Passes 100 Order Mark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Viktor Friberg, Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems, Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval today said it has now received over 100 orders for its FCM Methanol low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS).

The milestone echos the recent interest in ships moving to adopt methanol as a marine fuel, with new contracts for vessels using the alternative fuel having gained significant momentum both last year and in Q1 of this year.

According to the Methanol Institute, in total over 250 new methanol-capable vessels have been ordered worldwide so far.

FCM Methanol was introduced in 2015.

"Our journey to this point would not be possible without precious partnerships with engine designers, shipyards and great cooperation with shipowners who are precursors in adopting alternative fuels," says Viktor Friberg, Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems, Alfa Laval.

"Together, we will continue to develop fuel treatment solutions for alternative fuels and support the maritime industry's ambition to meet the climate targets."