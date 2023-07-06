World News
Ørsted Orders Second Methanol-Fuelled Offshore Service Vessel
The company has signed a deal with ESVAGT to build the vessel. Image Credit: Ørsted
Danish energy company Ørsted has ordered a second methanol-fuelled offshore service vessel.
The company has signed a deal with ESVAGT to build the vessel, which will service wind power facilities off the UK East Coast, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The ship is due for delivery in 2026, and follows the order of a similar methanol-fuelled vessel last year.
"As the world leader in offshore wind, Ørsted will continue to look for the best green alternatives to fossil fuels. E-methanol is a strong match for our SOVs, and we're very pleased that we, along with ESVAGT, will soon welcome the second methanol-powered vessel to our fleet," Mark Porter, head of European operations at Ørsted, said in the statement.