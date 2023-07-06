Ørsted Orders Second Methanol-Fuelled Offshore Service Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a deal with ESVAGT to build the vessel. Image Credit: Ørsted

Danish energy company Ørsted has ordered a second methanol-fuelled offshore service vessel.

The company has signed a deal with ESVAGT to build the vessel, which will service wind power facilities off the UK East Coast, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship is due for delivery in 2026, and follows the order of a similar methanol-fuelled vessel last year.

"As the world leader in offshore wind, Ørsted will continue to look for the best green alternatives to fossil fuels. E-methanol is a strong match for our SOVs, and we're very pleased that we, along with ESVAGT, will soon welcome the second methanol-powered vessel to our fleet," Mark Porter, head of European operations at Ørsted, said in the statement.