Alfa Laval Invests in Bunker Saving Air Lubrication Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Frode Lundsteen Hansen KCHS, Co-founder, Marine Performance Systems. Image Credit: Marine Performance Systems / Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval has announced it has acquired a minatory stake in Rotterdam-based marine air lubrication firm Marine Performance Systems B.V..

Air lubrication systems work by creating a "carpet" of bubbles under the hull of a vessel while it is underway, reducing friction and saving energy in the process.

Such systems are not new, and indeed Alfa Laval notes marine air lubrication technology was first pursued and patented by its founder Gustav de Laval in 1883.

More recently the technology has been commercially available for the marine industry for well over a decade, and while such systems have seen limited uptake during that time interest in the technology as recently enjoyed a spike in interest.

“ Alfa Laval shares our belief that this technology will facilitate the transition to green shipping Frode Lundsteen Hansen KCHS, Co-founder, Marine Performance Systems

Alfa Laval says it chose to invest in Marine Performance Systems as the firm employs a unique method of producing bubbles that can reduce fuel consumption by 8–12% at a vessel's normal service speed - slightly above the savings claims of some similar systems.

"The use of fluidics creates a larger air layer of superior quality," explains Marine Performance Systems co-founder Frode Lundsteen Hansen.

"Our FluidicAL technology enables truly effective air lubrication, with immediate environmental benefits and substantial savings for shipowners. Alfa Laval shares our belief that this technology will facilitate the transition to green shipping."

While such system has historically been focused on their ability to reduce bunker costs, such system can now also play a role in reducing the marine shipping industry's emissions footprint.

"By reducing the amount of fuel burned, air lubrication will have a direct effect on greenhouse gas emissions," Alfa Laval said in a press release issued today.

