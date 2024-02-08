BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are climbing after a series of falls. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in five consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $648/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since February 2. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $496.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4.50/mt to $873.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.62/bl to $79.21/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $628/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $565.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1/mt to $611/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $627.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $79.45/bl as of 5;12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.