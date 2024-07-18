New Standard Launched for FAME Content in Biofuel Blends

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new NEN 742701 standard is designed to be complementary to the ISO 8217 standards. File Image / Pixabay

Netherlands-based NEN has launched a new standard for FAME content in biofuel bunker blends.

The new NEN 742701 standard is designed to be complementary to the ISO 8217 standards, the organisation said in a statement on its website this week.

"NEN 7427-1 serves as a springboard to facilitate and accelerate the introduction of biogenous products in this industry," NEN said.

"The standard should become complementary to ISO 8217 (the standard for marine fuel) so that it will not only be possible to blend in FAME of a quality in accordance with EN 14214 or ASTM D6751, but to blend in M-FAME (marine FAME) as well.

"That is why NEN 7427-1 will soon be introduced within ISO and CEN, so that ISO 8217 may also enable M-FAME to be used in the future."

The new standard was developed by a working group of Dutch and Belgian representatives of petroleum producers, biodiesel producers, shipping companies and other interested parties.