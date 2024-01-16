Red Sea Attacks: Another Bulk Carrier Hit By Missile

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The attack took place in waters off Yemen. File Image / Pixabay.

Greek-owned supramax bulk carrier Zografia has been hit by a missile in waters off Yemen, according to multiple reports.

She is the second merchant to be hit my a missile in as many days, following Monday’s incident involving Eagle Bulk's Ultramax bulk carrier, Gibraltar Eagle.

Zografia is understood to have been en-route to Israel from Vietnam when the strike occurred.

News agency Al Jazeera, quoting unnamed sources speaking to the Agence France-Presse news agency, were among those reporting limited damage to Zografia and no injuries from the attack.

Multiple sources indicate the Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, who have been targeting vessels since November in response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

This week’s missile attacks follow strikes last Friday against multiple targets in Yemen by US and UK forces.