UPDATE: Eagle Bulk Vessel Gibraltar Eagle Hit By Missile off Coast of Aden: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Report of vessel hit by missile. File Image / Pixabay.

Eagle Bulk's Ultramax bulk carrier, Gibraltar Eagle, has been hit by a missile 95 nautical miles south east of Aden, Yemen, according to multiple official reports.

The report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that the master of the vessel had said that the port side of the ship had been hit "from above by a missile".

The report gave no further information about the nature or origin of the attack.

Ships operating in the vicinnity have been advised to proceed with caution.

A later post by U.S. Central Command on X, formerly Twitter, as the Gibraltar Eagle adding that he ship "reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey."

In the same post, the US officials said: "Earlier in the day, at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes. The missile failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported."

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks against international shipping launched from the Yemeni mainland.

Recent counter attacks by western forces against targets in Yemen have been designed to deter further escalation.