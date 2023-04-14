Ivory Coast Deploys Air and Sea Assets in Search for Success 9

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore-based bunker supplier Hai Soon Group lists the vessel as part of its fleet. Image Credit: Hai Soon Group

The authorities in the Ivory Coast are assisting in the search for the missing bunker delivery vessel Success 9 after a suspected boarding by pirates at the start of this week.

The owners of the Singapore-flagged tanker have been unable to re-establish communications with the vessel, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Apart from the Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, MPA has reached out to the other authorities in the region, including the Ivory Coast and the Ghana authorities for assistance," the MPA said.

"The Ivory Coast authorities have deployed their air and sea assets to the vicinity of the last known position of the vessel."

The vessel was boarded by an unidentified group about 300 nm off Abidjan on Monday afternoon local time.

The vessel is understood to have been operating as a bunker delivery vessel at sea around West Africa. Singapore-based bunker supplier Hai Soon Group lists the vessel as part of its fleet.