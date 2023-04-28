US Senators Seek to Arrest Iranian Oil Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran has been under the current round of US sanctions since 2018. File Image / Pixabay

A group of members of the US Senate are lobbying for their country to take a firmer line on Iran's oil and gas exports.

Senators Joni Ernst and Richard Blumenthal have written a letter to President Joe Biden, signed by 10 other senators, suggesting that policy limitations within the Treasury Department's Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture have meant that the US has not been able to seize an Iranian oil shipment for more than a year, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iranian exports in 2018, but the country's energy shipments have continued to climb.

The senators called for more funding for the Homeland Security Investigations office to allow it to detain more ships for the remainder of this year.

On Thursday Iran detained the tanker Advantage Sweet in international waters off Oman. The vessel was taking a cargo from Kuwait to the US Gulf.