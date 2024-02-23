Cement Carrier to Take on Norsepower Rotor Sail

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norsepower will equip the new Baltrader cement carrier Cemcommander with a 24m x 4m rotor sail in the summer of this year. Image Credit: Norsepower

A cement carrier under construction in China is set to be fitted with a rotor sail system from maritime engineering firm Norsepower.

Norsepower will equip the new Baltrader cement carrier Cemcommander with a 24m x 4m rotor sail in the summer of this year, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ship is being built by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China.

"We are looking forward to seeing our latest newbuilding being fitted with a Norsepower Rotor Sail," Kai-Erik Clemmesen, managing director of Baltrader, said in the statement.

"This proven technology will help to make a fuel-efficient state-of-the-art cement carrier even more economical and environmentally friendly.

"We thank Norsepower for the good cooperation to let this project become a reality."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.