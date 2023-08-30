Early Ticket Booking Discount for 2024 IBIA Dinner Ends on Sunday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 2023 dinner was sold out in advance of the event, with several members looking for last-minute tickets unable to buy them. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The early ticket registration discount for the IBIA Annual Dinner 2024 in London in February ends on Sunday.

IBIA members booking before midnight UK time on September 3 will be able to book tickets to next year's dinner for £290, an IBIA representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday. The rate afterwards will be £335 per person.

The event is on February 26, with registration closing on February 21.

The 2023 dinner was sold out in advance of the event, with several members looking for last-minute tickets unable to buy them.

The 2024 event will move back to the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair.

"Connect with industry leaders, share insights, and strengthen professional relationships in a black-tie affair that promises to be a highlight of the bunker industry's social calendar," IBIA said on the booking site.

"We look forward to welcoming you and your guests to this extraordinary event, where we will celebrate our collective achievements and create lasting memories."

To book tickets, click here.

The industry body is also preparing for the IBIA Annual Convention 2023, to be hosted this year in Dubai at the Queen Elizabeth II liner and floating hotel on November 7-9. For more information, to discuss sponsorship opportunities and to register, click here.