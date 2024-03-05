Singapore: Shell, Saudi Aramco in Frame to Buy Pavillion Energy Assets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deal could be agreed in a matter of weeks. File Image / Pixabay.

Assets belongng to the Singapore-based gas supplier and trader, Pavillion Energy, which includes bunkering among its activities, could be acquired by Saudi Aramco or Shell among a handful of other interested companies, sources familiar with the matter are cited as saying in a Reuters report.

Pavillion Energy was set up by Temasek Holdings a decade ago to focus on liquified natural gas investments.

"Temasek is evaluating bids for the sale of Pavilion Energy's assets, excluding its gas pipeline business, one of the sources said, adding that a final bidding round was likely in coming weeks, before a winner is announced if the price is right," according to the report.

The firm handled the first commercial ship-to-ship transfrer of LNG a marine fuel in 2019 in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub.