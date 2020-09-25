Scorpio Tankers Receives $12 Million in New Scrubber Financing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping firm Scorpio Tankers has received $12 million in new financing from its lenders to finance scrubber installations, the company said Friday.

The money will go towards scrubber installations on six MR tankers, Scorpio said in an emailed statement. Five of the scrubbers have already been installed.

In May the company said it had decided to postpone 19 scrubber retrofits on its vessels.

The company completed 13 scrubber installations in the first quarter and had 16 scheduled for the second quarter, seven for the third and none for the fourth quarter.

In 2021 as a whole Scorpio currently plans to install a further nine, the company said in May.