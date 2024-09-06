BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Key Account Manager in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 6, 2024

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a key account manager in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker trading and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The role could be based in Greece, the Netherlands or Cyprus.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conducting global buying and selling of marine fuels
  • Advising customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels
  • Supporting the team in achieving ambitious sales targets
  • Engaging in client and supplier visits around the world

