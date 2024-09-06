BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Key Account Manager in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a key account manager in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker trading and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The role could be based in Greece, the Netherlands or Cyprus.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conducting global buying and selling of marine fuels

Advising customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels

Supporting the team in achieving ambitious sales targets

Engaging in client and supplier visits around the world

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.