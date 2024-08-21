BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped significantly over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6/mt to $609.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $6/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $10/mt to $774/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.46/bl to $77.20/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $599.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9.50/mt to $543/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $9/mt to $591.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $550.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $77.04/bl as of 6:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.