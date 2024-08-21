BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 21, 2024

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6/mt to $609.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 8

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $6/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $10/mt to $774/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.46/bl to $77.20/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $599.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9.50/mt to $543/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $9/mt to $591.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $550.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $77.04/bl as of 6:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com