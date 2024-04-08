BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Five-Month High

Monday April 8, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost five months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $674.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since November 21. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $543/mt, while the G20-MGO climbed by $7.50/mt to $901/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.52/bl to $91.17/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices advanced by $3.50/mt to $653/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $616/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $651.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $657/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.62/bl from the previous session's close at $89.55/bl as of 6:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $12.20/mt fall in bunker prices.

