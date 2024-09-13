MOL and Chevron to Install Wind System on LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new LNG carrier, chartered by Chevron, will have a Wind Challenger hard sail system installed before its delivery in 2026. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL and Chevron Shipping have agreed to install a wind-assisted propulsion system on a new LNG carrier.

The new LNG carrier, chartered by Chevron, will have a Wind Challenger hard sail system installed before its delivery in 2026, MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday. The ship will be the world's first LNG carrier with a wind-assisted propulsion system.

"We're proud of partner with MOL in Wind Challenger's industry-first LNG installation," Barbara Pickering, president of Chevron Shipping, said in the statement.

"This is another example of using novel approaches in hard-to-abate sectors to reduce carbon intensity in our LNG fleet."