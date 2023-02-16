DB Schenker Works With MSC on Biofuel-Powered Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 16, 2023

Logistics firm DB Schenker is working with container line MSC on the decarbonisation of its use of maritime freight with biofuels.

The firm has signed a deal with MSC to cover all of its own consolidated cargo, less-than-container-load, full-container-load and refrigerated container shipments with MSC with 12,000 mt of biofuel component, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The arrangement covers about 30,000 TEU of shipments on a net-zero CO2 emissions basis.

"The biofuel deal represents one of the largest carbon-insetting biofuel deals ever signed between a freight forwarder and a shipping company," the company said in the statement.

"It sets out the use of certified sustainable, second-generation biofuels—derived from used cooking oil—instead of conventional fossil-based marine fuel.

"The 12,000 metric tons of biofuel component will be blended between 20% and 30%, resulting in approximately 50,000 metric tons of blended biofuel to be used in MSC's container ships.

"The agreement allows DB Schenker to offer its customers an off-the-shelf product that enables net-zero ocean transportation."

