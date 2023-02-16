DB Schenker Works With MSC on Biofuel-Powered Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrangement covers about 30,000 TEU of shipments on a net-zero CO2 emissions basis. Image Credit: MSC

Logistics firm DB Schenker is working with container line MSC on the decarbonisation of its use of maritime freight with biofuels.

The firm has signed a deal with MSC to cover all of its own consolidated cargo, less-than-container-load, full-container-load and refrigerated container shipments with MSC with 12,000 mt of biofuel component, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The arrangement covers about 30,000 TEU of shipments on a net-zero CO2 emissions basis.

"The biofuel deal represents one of the largest carbon-insetting biofuel deals ever signed between a freight forwarder and a shipping company," the company said in the statement.

"It sets out the use of certified sustainable, second-generation biofuels—derived from used cooking oil—instead of conventional fossil-based marine fuel.

"The 12,000 metric tons of biofuel component will be blended between 20% and 30%, resulting in approximately 50,000 metric tons of blended biofuel to be used in MSC's container ships.

"The agreement allows DB Schenker to offer its customers an off-the-shelf product that enables net-zero ocean transportation."