H2C and LR Join Forces to Boost Confidence in Green Fuel Certificates

by Ship & Bunker News Team

H2C has partnered with Lloyd’s Register to boost confidence in emission reduction claims. File Image / Pixabay

Market platform for low-carbon fuels H2C and Lloyd’s Register (LR) have launched a new partnership to strengthen trust in low-carbon fuel certificates and accelerate shipping’s switch to alternative fuels.

The collaboration will see LR ensure that H2C’s green premium certificates (GPCs) represent valid, exclusive and appropriately priced emissions claims, LR said in an emailed statement on Monday.

This will help buyers demonstrate compliance with schemes including FuelEU Maritime, the IMO’s lifecycle assessment guidelines and the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

H2C’s registry allows the environmental attributes of low-carbon fuels such as biofuels, e-fuels and hydrogen derivatives to be unbundled from the physical fuel, enabling shipowners, cargo operators and brands to contribute to green fuel financing.

LR will also provide price discovery services to guide certificate issuance.

“Shipping must decarbonise, but it cannot do so alone," Nick Gross, LR’s global containerships segment director, said.

“By assuring the provenance and claims integrity of certificates, Lloyd’s Register helps buyers across the supply chain fund and verify their contribution, without relying on offsetting or unverified market instruments.”