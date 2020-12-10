Shipping Company MOL Orders Ship With Wind Power Assistance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind power may be able to help the shipping industry meet its decarbonisation targets. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company MOL has signed a deal with Tohoku Electric Power to transport coal in a ship partly powered by wind energy, the companies said Thursday.

The ship will be equipped with a hard sail wind power propulsion system that can reduce its emissions by about 5% on the Japan-Australia route or by about 8% on the Japan-US West Coast route, the companies said in an emailed statement.

The ship will be built by Oshima Shipbuilding, and is due to start operations in 2022. The companies plan to conduct more verification tests on the potential of the wind system to reduce emissions over the next two years.